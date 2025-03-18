50 Govt. School teachers from Odisha visit CIIL in Mysuru

March 18, 2025

Mysuru: A delegation of 50 Government School teachers from tribal areas in Odisha visited the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru, on Mar. 6.

The group, which included several teachers from tribal communities, represented the rich cultural and linguistic diversity of the region.

Their visit aimed to explore CIIL’s efforts in research, promoting and preserving tribal and Odia languages, as well as to understand how these initiatives can be integrated into educational frameworks in tribal areas.

Prof. Shailendra Mohan, Director of CIIL; Dr. Pankaj Dwivedi, Assistant Director (Admin.), CIIL and Dr. Sujoy Sarkar, Officer in-charge of the Scheme for Protection and Preservation of Endangered Languages (SPPEL), welcomed them.

The CIIL team provided comprehensive briefings on the institute’s mission, vision and ongoing projects, with a special focus on programmes designed to support tribal and regional languages.

The teachers were introduced to a range of innovative resources and tools developed by CIIL to enhance language teaching and learning in tribal and rural settings. These resources are aimed at empowering educators to address the unique challenges of multilingual education in underserved communities.

The visit highlighted the critical role of collaboration between institutions like CIIL and grassroots educators in safeguarding India’s linguistic heritage. The teachers shared firsthand experiences from their work in tribal schools, shedding light on the challenges they face in promoting multilingual education and preserving indigenous languages.

Expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to engage with CIIL officials, the teachers emphasised the need for sustained support and resources to strengthen language education in tribal regions. They also underscored the importance of such initiatives in fostering cultural preservation and community development.

The event was enriched by the participation of representatives from Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) in Hebbal, Mysuru.

S. Praveen Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head of Education Sector of SVYM, Sathish and Pavithra, faculties of the Training and Research Centre of SVYM, joined the discussions, adding valuable insights into community-driven educational initiatives.

This visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening the partnership between CIIL and educators working in tribal areas.