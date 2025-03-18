Mysore Varsity VC inaugurates two-day National Conference at Teresian College

March 18, 2025

“Consumer Behaviour: Trends and Challenges”

Mysuru: The two-day National Conference on “Consumer Behaviour: Trends and Challenges” organised by the Department of Commerce (UG & PG), Teresian College, Mysuru, in association with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), was inaugurated by Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, at the College’s state-of-the-art Ave Maria Golden Jubilee Auditorium in Siddarthanagar yesterday.

Dr. Sr. Juanita, Director; Dr. Veena M. D’Almeida, Head, Department of Commerce; Dr. P.M. Shivaprasad, Co-ordinator and W. Arun Devapura, Organising Secretary, along with several distinguished dignitaries, attended the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Lokanath emphasised the need for advancements in higher education, ethical consumerism and fostering trust and transparency in markets.

Prof. K. Maran, Director, Sri Sairam Institute of Management Studies, Chennai, who delivered the keynote address, highlighted the rapid growth of e-commerce, the impact of mobile phones on consumer behaviour and the importance of empowering individuals through education.

Dr. Sr. Juanita, in her presidential address, discussed the transformative role of digitalisation in shaping consumer spending patterns and stressed the importance of adapting to evolving market trends. Together, their insights offered a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities in understanding modern consumer behaviour.

The conference featured a variety of sessions with talks by experts, including Dr. K. Nagendra Babu on “21st Century Consumerism” and J. Jaya Prakash on “Consumer Protection: Trends and Challenges.” Paper presentations were chaired by Dr. M. Girish Kumar and Dr. G. Anand Kumar. The event concluded with a valedictory this afternoon.