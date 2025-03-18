NSS volunteers clean heritage Panchalingeshwara Temple

March 18, 2025

Mysuru: The NSS Unit of GSSS Simha Subbamahalakshmi First Grade College, Mysuru, conducted a Heritage Temple Clean Drive at the historic Panchalingeshwara Temple in Somanathapura, T. Narasipur Taluk.

Led by NSS Program Officers Puneethkumar and Namratha Raj, along with Staff Incharge Ravikiran, the initiative saw active participation from 50 NSS volunteers.

As part of the drive, volunteers cleared waste, swept the temple premises and ensured the surroundings were well-maintained. The campaign aimed to raise awareness about heritage conservation and environmental responsibility, encouraging the community to take an active role in preserving cultural landmarks.

Temple authorities and local residents lauded the efforts of the NSS team, appreciating their dedication to maintaining the temple’s historic and spiritual significance.

The initiative not only fostered a sense of teamwork and social responsibility among the students but also underscored the importance of collective efforts in safeguarding heritage sites. It served as a model for youth-driven community service, demonstrating the power of student participation in cleanliness drives and heritage conservation.