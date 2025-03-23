Pre-wedding photo shoots hit traffic

March 23, 2025

Mysuru: The menace of pre-wedding photo shoot in the city is going on unabated, posing a serious threat to smooth traffic flow, drawing the ire of concerned public.

The couples, dressed in colourful attires, occupying the prime space around scenic Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, opposite Mysore Palace North Gate, has become the order of the day, daring the busy traffic density.

The trend for photo shoot in the backdrop of heritage structures of bygone era hasn’t just smitten the couples waiting to tie the knot, but expectant mothers too, who are seen trudging carefully, for a snap with a baby bump. It is better advised to be all eyes and ears, as any minute negligence may prove costly, advise the public, considering the life threatening moment.

The Police have, however, restricted the photographers hired by the couples to pack up before 8 am and are even seizing cameras for defying the norm, but has had a little impact on the shutterbugs, who zealously click the pictures.

This dangerous trend prompts the emergent need for framing certain regulations by the Police, to sit up and take notice, before anything grave occurs in the near future.

P. Mahesh, President, Mysuru District Photographers & Videographers Association, told SOM, “We shall be advising the photographers to be utmost cautious during the photo shoot. The awareness tips will be shared in the WhatsApp groups of State-wide photographers. The photo shoot in the middle of the road is not advisable. They should be aware of traffic movement.”