Food poisoning case: 29 students discharged from MIMS Hospital

March 23, 2025

Mandya: A total of 29 students, including 22 from Meghalaya State and 7 of Malavalli, who were undergoing treatment at MIMS (Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences)  hospital due to food poisoning after consuming Holi festival food at Gokula Vidyashala in Malavalli taluk, were discharged from the Hospital yesterday.

As many as 120 students of Gokula Vidyashala fell ill after consuming Holi festival food on Mar. 14, following which they were admitted to MIMS hospital for treatment. But two students from Meghalaya died on different days in the hospital, while most of others who took ill were discharged from the hospital in the subsequent days. On Saturday, 29 students, including 22 of Meghalaya and 7 of Malavalli, were discharged.

Mandya DC Dr. Kumara, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi and DDPI Shivaramegowda were present during the discharge of students.

With the Gokula Vidyashala shut down following the incident, the students from Meghalaya, who were studying at the school, have been sheltered at Boys Balamandira at Mandya.

