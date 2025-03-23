Sewage water flowing in storm water drain at Ramakrishnanagar
News

Sewage water flowing in storm water drain at Ramakrishnanagar

March 23, 2025

Mysuru: Sewage water is flowing in a storm water drain at Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ and ‘J’ Block since about four months resulting in foul smell in the surroundings.

Storm water drains are constructed to carry rain water to lakes to rejuvenate them during rainy season, but sewage from residences near CM Siddharamaiah’s house is now flowing into the storm water drain.

Residents alleged that though this is happening since about four months, neither MCC Health Officials nor Environmental Engineers have bothered to visit the spot and taken steps to identify the places from where sewage is being let into the storm water drain and stop the flow of sewage into the storm water drain.

The residents have also accused the MCC officials of not clearing weeds and shrubs grown inside the drain, though the officials move around this spot daily.

