Railways conducting Soil Test near RUB at Yadavagiri
March 23, 2025

Mysuru: The Engineering Division of South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division has been conducting soil test near the Railway Under Bridge (RUB) at Yadavagiri in city.

The process of conducting Soil Test is to confirm the capability of withstanding the load to facilitate the ongoing works under Railway’s Gati Shakti Yojana, near the RUB located between Medar Block and Sankalp Apartment.

The earth has been drilled, ditto like drilling a borewell, using the diesel motor, to ascertain the nature of the soil and its durability, for the past one week.

Is the operation of trains between Mysuru-Bengaluru is feasible through underground tunnel? Can the earth withstand the operation of goods train carrying heavy load freight in wagons? Several such parameters are being taken into consideration, with the engineers deputed on the spot to study those aspects thoroughly.

The soil test is being conducted near the RUBs where the tracks have been laid, said Railway officials.

