Grand welcome to Pejawar Seer

July 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, who arrived in city yesterday for the 36th Chaturmasya Vrata, was warmly welcomed by the members of Srikrishna Trust Chaturmasya Samiti at Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram here. The Seer will observe Chaturmasya Vrata in Krishnadhama from July 3 to Sept. 28.

The Seer was received by the Samiti members near Fire Brigade Station in Saraswarhipuram and was taken in a grand procession from there to Krishnadhama to the accompaniment of Mangal-avadya, Chende-maddale and other artistes led the procession playing their instruments.

Inaugurating the stage function, Royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar recalled the Guru Parampare of Royal family, its cordial relations with Udupi Mutt and offered his obeisance to the Seer.

Speaking on the occasion and offering his blessings, Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji likened the lives of Seers to that of a fish in water saying that fish needs to be in water to survive and likewise Seers and Sanyasis should always be among the people.

“For a clean society, Seers must renounce worldly pleasures and should always be on the move apart from reserving their time of spiritual accomplishments. Chaturmasya Vrata is one such activity. There won’t be any processions during the period. The Seers must guide the society even as they indulge in other religious activities. Pejawar Mutt has no caste or religious discrimination and this Chaturmasya Vrata will be held with the cooperation of all,” concluded the Pejawar Mutt Seer. Since it is Adhika Masa this year, the Seer will observe Chaturmasya Vrata for a period of 80 days at Krishnadhama. In addition, the Seer will also offer puja at various centres (dhamas) including Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutts in city.

MLAs T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda, Samiti Hon.President R. Vasudeva Bhat, President M. Krishnadas Puranik, Working President Ravi Shastri, Vice-President P. Jayaram Bhat, D.T. Prakash, C.J. Mohan and others were present.