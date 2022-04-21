Greater Mysuru to enable faster area connectivity

April 21, 2022

Differences with miffed MLAs over piped gas project sorted out: MP Pratap Simha

Mysore/Mysuru: Advocating that Mysuru city needs Greater Mysuru concept considering that the population is growing by leaps and bounds, MP Pratap Simha said it would help better and faster connectivity between all residential areas.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, Simha said that 30 lakh population is one of the main criteria for monorail or metro rail project and Mysuru needs one such project in order to meet the ever increasing demand of public commute.

Pointing out that preparations are underway for bringing all local bodies under the gambit of Greater Mysuru and construction of a Peripheral Ring Road that provides better connectivity between all localities, he sought total public cooperation for Greater Mysuru concept.

Referring to the ongoing Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-Lane Highway, Simha reiterated that the Highway will be ready by Dasara this year. He revealed that the project cost rose by Rs.1,100 crore due to nine additional works for which 48 hectares of additional land was needed to be acquired from Kengeri to Mysuru (118 km).

“It will now cost over Rs. 9,000 crore as against Rs. 8,000 crore. The nine additional works are — merging of Access-Control Highway on both Bengaluru and Mysuru side with NH-150A/Ring Road at Manipal Hospital Junction (formerly Columbia Asia), Island rest area including helipad, entry and exit (16), bus bays with shelters along service roads, construction of 18 foot over bridges, installation of metal beam crash barrier for medians, protection works to structures and deep cutting locations and service road continuity.

On the progress of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) works, Simha said that the works are being expedited. Maintaining that the MLAs had expressed reservations about the project in the beginning, Simha said that he has successfully convinced all of them about the benefits and advantages of the project.

Noting that the MCC too is co-operating for the execution of works, he said that the PNG project will be extended to Nanjangud, Hunsur and Periyapatna as well in the coming days.

On members of the erstwhile Royal family supporting the conservation of heritage Lansdowne and Devaraja Market buildings, Simha said that the two buildings are over a century old and are dilapidated.

“I will try and talk to the royal family members and apprise them of the poor state of the buildings and the Government will be appealed to seriously consider the observations made by royal family members before taking any final decision on the demolition,” he said.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, leaders H.D. Giridhar, Somasundar, Vaneesh Kumar and Vasanth were present.