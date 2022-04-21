Wear face masks, keep guard up: DC

April 21, 2022

Most people in Mysuru have given up wearing masks

District prepared to tackle fourth wave

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid growing COVID infections in New Delhi, masks are back, weeks after their use was made voluntary. The national capital authorities said that wearing masks is mandatory and violations would attract a fine of Rs. 500.

While the mask rule is being strictly enforced in Delhi, most of the people of Mysuru have given up wearing masks, thinking that the pandemic is over. Even at events held in closed auditoriums, people are not wearing masks. Concerned about this trend, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has urged all to wear masks, especially in public places.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, he said that people have been taking the pandemic lightly and the fear has gone. “Whenever there’s no visibility of COVID cases, people get the impression that the pandemic is over. This is an incorrect conclusion to draw. Even if the rule is not enforced in Mysuru, we still advise people to keep masking on public transportation and in other crowded indoor areas, even if others around them aren’t wearing them,” he said.

“If the administration decides to reinforce the mask rule, there will be panic. As such, we have not enforced it. However, we are keeping a close watch and even if the virus surfaces like in Bengaluru, we will have to be strict and the rule will be back,” he said.

A doctor himself, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that people at high risk for severe COVID-19 — including those who are immunocompromised or have chronic conditions — must keep wearing a high-quality mask. “If one person is unmasked and freely exhaling germs, the burden of protection is all on the other person’s mask. Masks are designed to filter out almost all particles, making them the best and most protective options,” he added.

Fourth wave threat

On the District Administration’s preparedness in case the infection rate rises, the DC said that when the third wave hit Mysuru, the entire administration geared up within 48 to 72 hours and COVID Care Centre (CCC) was opened at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) near Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road.

“We are prepared now also and hospitals, equipment, ventilator, oxygen and other requirements are set. Even if the cases surface suddenly, hospitals are ready with beds and other infrastructure. We are self-sufficient in oxygen as we have both oxygen-generating plants and storage plants,” he added.

Only in Delhi now

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said, “All screening measures required at the Kempegowda International Airport are in place. In the previous three waves, as soon as a spike was observed in Delhi and other states, it was followed by a spike in Karnataka. That is why we need to keep our guard up. But the fourth wave hasn’t begun in Karnataka yet.”

Asked if COVID curbs will be introduced gradually in a phase-wise manner, he said it was difficult to comment on the same at this stage. “Mask usage is the bare minimum that the public can abide by. There’s no inconvenience caused to people in following it,” he said.