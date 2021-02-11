Green Buds depositors end indefinite stir after DC holds talks
Coronavirus Update, News

Green Buds depositors end indefinite stir after DC holds talks

February 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The day-night indefinite stir launched by Green Buds Agro company depositors in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office here, seeking return of deposits, ended last night with DC Rohini Sindhuri visiting the protesters and assuring them of addressing their demand in 45 days.

The depositors, who were duped of their investment in Green Buds Agro Company, had launched an indefinite stir on Feb. 8 to urge the Government for taking concrete  measures for return of their deposits after auctioning of the Company’s properties, as directed by the Government.

On the third day yesterday, the DC visited the protesters at about 7.30 pm and held talks with them. She said that the Court has directed the Govt. to submit details of depositors cheated by the company along with supporting documents. Accordingly, all information will be collected and collated, following which a report will be submitted to the Court in about 45 days, she added. Maintaining  that the outbreak of COVID-19 delayed the collection of data, she said that four more officials will be deputed for the job and all measures will be taken to render speedy justice to depositors. She also sought co-operation of depositors in data collection.

Following the DC’s assurance that their issue will be addressed, the protesters called off their indefinite stir on Wednesday night.

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shantakumar, General Secretary Hathalli Devaraj, Green Buds Agro company Agents and Depositors Welfare Committee State President Lakshmidevi, General Secretary Baradanapura Nagaraj and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching