Green Buds depositors end indefinite stir after DC holds talks

February 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The day-night indefinite stir launched by Green Buds Agro company depositors in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office here, seeking return of deposits, ended last night with DC Rohini Sindhuri visiting the protesters and assuring them of addressing their demand in 45 days.

The depositors, who were duped of their investment in Green Buds Agro Company, had launched an indefinite stir on Feb. 8 to urge the Government for taking concrete measures for return of their deposits after auctioning of the Company’s properties, as directed by the Government.

On the third day yesterday, the DC visited the protesters at about 7.30 pm and held talks with them. She said that the Court has directed the Govt. to submit details of depositors cheated by the company along with supporting documents. Accordingly, all information will be collected and collated, following which a report will be submitted to the Court in about 45 days, she added. Maintaining that the outbreak of COVID-19 delayed the collection of data, she said that four more officials will be deputed for the job and all measures will be taken to render speedy justice to depositors. She also sought co-operation of depositors in data collection.

Following the DC’s assurance that their issue will be addressed, the protesters called off their indefinite stir on Wednesday night.

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shantakumar, General Secretary Hathalli Devaraj, Green Buds Agro company Agents and Depositors Welfare Committee State President Lakshmidevi, General Secretary Baradanapura Nagaraj and others were present.