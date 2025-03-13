Green Wedding: Couple tie knot in eco-friendly ceremony; MCC gives ‘Green Marriage’ certificate

March 13, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that is leaving no stone unturned to reclaim numero uno spot in Swachh Survekshan for Clean City rankings, gave a Green Marriage certificate to a couple who entered wedlock, by conducting the ceremony in compliance with Green Protocol, in the city yesterday.

Dr. C.N. Shashank and M. Sanjana, who embraced marital bliss, by organising the wedding ceremony in a green friendly manner, at a convention hall here, received the certificate from the team of officials led by MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif.

In keeping with the environmental friendly measures at the convention hall, single use plastic was banned, while separate counters had been set up for the segregation of waste, along with alternative facilities for reusable waste. To decorate the hall for the occasion, reusable materials were used.

Speaking on the occasion, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said, the MCC is proud to encourage such environmental friendly weddings to set a model for sustainable development. It reflects the increasing awareness and responsibility towards the conservation of our environment. Hope more number of public will follow the suit.

MCC Commissioner Asif told Star of Mysore, the wedding organisers had informed the MCC in advance about the green friendly measures being incorporated for the ceremony. They had also suggested that, if supported, more number of public may replicate the measures. Hence, the MCC has encouraged them by handing over a certificate.

“No separate programme will be organised to certify the environmental friendly events, but any such green friendly measures will be encouraged like earlier. Be it marriage or any other environmental friendly events, the MCC shall be recognising the efforts. Likewise, a team led by MCC Engineer verified the green friendly measures in place before certifying the same,” said MCC Commissioner Asif.