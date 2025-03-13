Lokayukta probe into CM’s MUDA site case: RTI activist complains to CVC against three IPS Officers

March 13, 2025

Mysuru: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has complained with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in New Delhi against three senior IPS Officers, alleging that they deliberately gave Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a clean chit in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case despite possessing substantial evidence. He claimed the officers acted under political pressure to absolve the CM of all wrongdoing.

Addressing reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Krishna said he had filed his complaint via email and registered post, seeking action against Superintendent of Lokayukta Police, Mysuru, T.J. Udesh, Inspector General of Lokayukta Police, Bengaluru, A. Subramanyeshwara Rao and Additional Director General of Lokayukta Police Manish Kharbikar. He accused them of submitting a false report to shield Siddaramaiah.

Krishna asserted that strong evidence links Siddaramaiah to the MUDA case. He alleged that in 1996, when Siddaramaiah was Deputy Chief Minister, his name appeared in a land denotification request submitted by J. Devaraju, the owner of 3.16 acres in Kesare.

Furthermore, on July 13, 1993, during the denotification process, Siddaramaiah allegedly issued a directive favouring his brother-in-law, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy.

Mallikarjunaswamy later gifted the land to his sister B.M. Parvathi, the wife of CM Siddaramaiah, to make the deal legitimate. After this, Parvathi was granted 14 MUDA sites in exchange for her 3.16-acre land which was acquired by MUDA.

Krishna also claimed that official records were tampered with using whitener ink and that key pieces of evidence were deliberately omitted from the Police reports. He accused the IPS Officers of succumbing to political influence and suppressing crucial findings.

Criticising their actions, Krishna questioned how corruption, misconduct and injustice can be curbed when law enforcement officials manipulate investigations. He alleged that the officers ignored vital material and falsely claimed a lack of evidence against the accused.

His complaint to CVC comes just days after the Lokayukta Police, who had probed the alleged MUDA land scam, exonerated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and two others, citing insufficient evidence.