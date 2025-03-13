Actor Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: State withdraws CID probe into Police role in protocol misuse

March 13, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has withdrawn its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by Police officers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru in connection with actor Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case.

The CID probe order was issued on Monday night but was revoked on Wednesday. The withdrawal order stated that Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta is already investigating the possible involvement of Ranya’s stepfather, K. Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer, in the case.

The Government’s decision comes just two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the 14-kg gold smuggling case, which has been making headlines for over a week.

Ramachandra Rao currently serves as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation. Gupta’s inquiry will focus on the misuse of protocol-related facilities at the airport and Rao’s alleged role in the scandal.

The controversy erupted after reports suggested that Ranya had used VIP courtesy services at the airport to bypass security checks, allegedly facilitating gold smuggling from Dubai.

On Mar. 3, authorities seized gold bars worth Rs. 12.56 crore from Ranya at KIAL. The following day, searches at her residence led to the recovery of Rs. 2.06 crore worth of gold jewellery and Rs. 2.67 crore in cash.

Bail verdict tomorrow

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru Special Court for Economic Offences has reserved its decision on Ranya Rao’s bail plea, with a verdict expected on March 14.

During the bail hearing, Senior Advocate Kiran Javali, representing Ranya, argued that officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) failed to follow due process during her arrest. He claimed that the arrest memo did not explicitly state the “grounds of arrest,” violating Supreme Court guidelines established in the D.K. Basu case. Javali contended that such procedural lapses warranted bail, regardless of the severity of the allegations.

DRI’s legal team opposed the plea, emphasising the gravity of charges and arguing that granting bail could obstruct investigation, lead to tampering with evidence or influence witnesses.

In a related development, Ranya has alleged mistreatment during her detention, claiming that DRI officials verbally abused her when she hesitated to answer certain questions. She also accused them of coercing her into signing documents without proper consent.