Minor tremors jolt Madikeri; no cause for alarm: Officials

March 13, 2025

Madikeri: Residents of several areas in Madikeri Taluk experienced mild tremors on Wednesday morning.

At around 10.50 am, the earthquake was felt in Madenadu, Second Monnangeri, Bettathuru, Ramakolli, Devasthuru and the area behind Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College, causing concern among the public.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the earthquake registered a magnitude of 1.6 on the Richter Scale at 10.49 am in the Madenadu region. The epicentre was located 2.4 km northwest of Madenadu village at a depth of 5 km. The tremors were felt over an area spanning 15 to 20 km.

Seismic Intensity Map data

As per the Seismic Intensity Map, the intensity of the earthquake was low, with tremors possibly felt up to a maximum radial distance of 15-20 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake does not cause significant damage, though slight shaking may be observed locally. The epicentre falls within Seismic Zone III, where the likelihood of damage due to earthquakes is minimal.

Additionally, the Tectonic Map indicates that the epicentre lacks any structural discontinuities. The KSNDMC confirmed that the tremors were not destructive and assured residents that there was no cause for panic.

Retired Deputy Director-General of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Dr. H.S.M. Prakash, told Star of Mysore that the earthquake was a result of local geological activity, where underground rock layers adjusted themselves. “This is called layer adjustment and a magnitude of 1.6 on the Richter Scale is very minor,” he explained.

Kodagu District Disaster Management Officer R.M. Ananya Vasudev stated that there was no initial information about the quake. However, after reports circulated on social media and other platforms, officials contacted KSNDMC, which later confirmed minor tremors. KSNDMC officially verified the event in the afternoon. “People need not panic as the tremors were minor and further occurrences are not expected,” he said.

Past quake history

In 2018, the Indian Meteorological Department reported a minor earthquake in Madikeri region, though no substantial evidence was provided. However, KSNDMC recorded a 3.4-magnitude earthquake on August 9, 2018 with the epicentre located 10 km below the ground between Madikeri and Sampaje.

On May 23, 2019, a minor earthquake measuring less than 1.0 struck Virajpet and its surrounding areas. More recently, on June 28, 2022, a 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded, with the epicentre 5.2 km northwest of M-Chembu village in Paraje Grama Panchayat, Madikeri Taluk, near the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada district border.

Additionally, on June 23, 2022, an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Hassan district, with tremors felt in Madikeri and Kushalnagar taluks. Another quake occurred on June 26, 2022, measuring 2.3 on the Richter Scale, affecting many areas in Madikeri Taluk and the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border region.

On July 1, 2022, two earthquakes measuring 1.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale were recorded in Kodagu, the first occurring at 1.15 am and the second at 10.47 am, as documented by KSNDMC.