Kodava Heritage Centre to be completed under PPP model

March 13, 2025

Madikeri: The State Government has decided to take a significant step towards completing the long-stalled Kodava Heritage Centre at Karavale Badaga village near Madikeri.

The project, envisioned over two decades ago, aims at showcasing the unique culture, traditions and customs of the Kodava community, will now be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, announced Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, who also holds the tourism portfolio, in response to a question from MLC M.P. Suja Kushalappa.

The project was initiated by retired IAS officer Rathi Vinay Jha, a member of the Codanda family, during her tenure with the Union Ministry of Tourism. Recognising its cultural significance, the Union Government sanctioned Rs. 88 lakh in 2004 to kickstart the initiative.

However, due to bureaucratic delays at State Government level, the selection of a suitable site was postponed until 2010. The designated location, a five-acre plot in Karavale Badaga village near Madikeri, was finalised after much deliberation and construction officially began in 2011.

Lack of funds, poor execution

Despite initial progress, the project soon ran into hurdles. The State Government gradually released Rs. 3,30,45,110, but this funding proved insufficient. A proposal seeking an additional Rs. 4.95 crore was submitted to the Government, but financial roadblocks, blacklisting of contractors and substandard work halted further development.

When the issue was previously raised in the Legislative Council, the Government cited the lack of finance department approval as the main reason for withholding additional funds. Instead, officials suggested completing the remaining work through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. However, this approach failed to yield results.

Fresh project push

During the ongoing Council session, MLC Suja Kushalappa once again pressed the Government on the stalled project, questioning its lack of financial commitment. He pointed out that while the Government operates on a Rs. 4 lakh crore budget, it has failed to allocate even Rs. 4 crore to complete a project of such cultural and tourism significance.

He stressed that the Kodava Heritage Centre could generate substantial revenue for the Government by promoting tourism in Kodagu district, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Government opts for PPP model

Responding to these concerns, Minister H.K. Patil acknowledged the challenges and admitted that completing the project through CSR funding was not a feasible solution. Instead, he revealed that district officials have submitted a detailed report recommending a PPP model, which has now received Government approval.

Under this model, private entities will collaborate with the Government to complete the construction and management of the centre, ensuring the project is executed efficiently without depending entirely on State funds.

Following this decision, the Government has instructed district officials to accelerate the implementation process, ensuring that the Kodava Heritage Centre is completed by the next financial year. Minister Patil assured that necessary Government support will be provided to facilitate the project’s completion.