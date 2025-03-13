MCC delays permission for Venugopalaswamy Temple Raja Gopura works: Temple Committee President Sridhar Raje Urs begins indefinite hunger strike
News

MCC delays permission for Venugopalaswamy Temple Raja Gopura works: Temple Committee President Sridhar Raje Urs begins indefinite hunger strike

March 13, 2025

Mysuru: Alleging harassment of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, by not granting permission for the construction of Raja Gopura of Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple on Thyagaraja Road in city, Temple Committee President B.S. Sridhar Raje Urs launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of MCC Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road this morning.

The 82-year-old Sridhar Raje Urs, donning a red and yellow scarf, usually worn by pro-Kannada activists, accompanied by H. Ravindra Raje Urs, Treasurer of Karnataka Ursu Mahamandali Charitable Trust, sat on dharna at the garden in MCC premises, holding a hand-written placard in Kannada about the strike seeking permission for the construction of Temple Gopura.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Urs said while both the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums and District Heritage Committee have given their permission in December 2024, for the construction of the Temple Tower, which is a heritage structure having completed 121 years of its existence, MCC is taking a delayed stance, without approving the proposal.

“The MCC authorities attribute the delay to the absence of elected Council to facilitate permission for the construction of Raja Gopura. I will be staging the hunger strike until permission is given,” said Sridhar Raje Urs.

In February 2024 too, Urs had staged a day-long solo hunger strike in front of the Temple, against the inordinate delay on the part of a shopkeeper, who had rented a shop in the Temple complex to vacate the premises to facilitate the Gopura works.

Former Minister S.A. Ramdas had performed guddali puja for the construction works of Temple Raja Gopura in January 2024.

READ ALSO  Unscientific road humps to be replaced with rumble strips
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching