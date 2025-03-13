Silk Rush: Thousands queue up to grab 25 percent discount offer on Mysore Silk sarees

March 13, 2025

Mysuru: With Ugadi round the corner and Ramzan festivities underway, women from Mysuru city, surrounding taluks and villages flocked to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) premises on Manandavadi Road this morning to secure their favourite silk sarees. The occasion: 25 percent discount on seconds sale silk sarees from today until Mar. 15.

Renowned for its rich texture and enduring sheen, the Mysore Silk saree is a symbol of heritage and culture, cherished by women for over three centuries. In Karnataka, particularly, women prefer draping themselves in Mysore Silk to exude grace during festivals and special occasions.

Thousands of women, accompanied by a few men and family members, arrived at the KSIC Silk Weaving Factory as early as 4 am, queuing up to purchase Mysore Silk sarees at the KSIC Centenary Hall.

Around 3,000 varieties of Mysore Silk sarees, priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 2 lakh, are available at a discounted rate at the factory premises. Every day, 1,000 sarees will be put up for sale from 10 am to 6 pm.

To manage the crowd, authorities have installed barricades, guiding buyers through a regulated entry system before they reach the saree counters, where KSIC staff assist them in selecting sarees.

With rising temperatures in the city, KSIC has erected shamiyanas and arranged drinking water for those waiting in long queues.

Police personnel have also been deployed to ensure smooth operations and security.

Additionally, 20-30 employees from KSIC showrooms across Mysuru and Bengaluru have been deputed to assist during the sale. To ensure fair distribution, KSIC has limited purchases to two sarees per person.