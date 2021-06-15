Grocery kits and food packets distribution
Photo News

June 15, 2021

BJP Mahila Morcha distributed food packets to the needy in city. The Mahila Morcha has been distributing food packets daily to about 250 to 300 people including the staff of COVID Care Centres (CCCs), construction workers, Police personnel and the homeless. City BJP Mahila Morcha President Hema Nandish, Vice-President Rashmi, General Secretary Poornima and others were present.

Shivakumar, proprietor of Mahalakshmi Sweets, donated about 200 grocery kits which were distributed by Corporator M.V. Ramprasad to the needy recently. C. Sandeep, Somesh, Dharmendra, Shivakumar, Advaith, Ramachandra, Mahesh and others were present.

Pailwan Deepak Kiran, Proprietor of Mahaan Adithya Finance at Vidyaranyapuram, distributed grocery kits to the needy people at Ashokapuram in city recently. Pailwan Sunil, Mahesh, Anil, Chandru and others were present.

MCC Ward No. 19 Corporator Bhagya C. Madesh distributed grocery kits to Pourakarmikas, roadside vendors, auto drivers and to the needy recently. JD(S) leaders Nalina Manju, Madan Madesh, Nandan Madesh, Srinivas, Naagu and others were present.

