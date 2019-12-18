Halegannada works have been digitised: KBA Chairman

December 18, 2019

Mysuru: Kannada Book Authority (KBA) Chairman Dr. Nandish Hanche said that most of the Old Kannada (Halegannada) works have been digitised and uploaded online and on mobile apps for the benefit of readers.

He was speaking after releasing ‘Ananthayatri’, the annual magazine (2018-19) of Maharaja’s College at a programme organised at the Junior B.A. Hall of the college here on Monday.

Noting that the KBA has digitised most of the major Halegannada works in order to enable people to read them from a mobile app at their convenient time, Dr. Hanche said that literary media needs to adopt to new technology and update according to the latest trends.

Pointing out that annual magazines of educational institutions will provide a good platform for budding student writers, he said that the students can improve on their writing skills through such magazines, while also acquiring knowledge on different topics.

Speaking about the current trend of preferring short stories over voluminous novels, he said that publishers were hesitant and not ready to publish even Kuvempu’s magnum opus Malegalalli Madhumagalu due to its huge volume at that time.

College Principal Prof. C.P. Sunitha presided. College Administrative Officer Prof. Anita Vimla Braggs, Editor of the annual magazine Dr. B.D. Thejomani and others were present.

