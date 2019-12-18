Training for Kannada and Tamil Teachers, Research Scholars

December 18, 2019

Mysuru: A five-day training-cum-workshop on Testing, Evaluation and Item writing for the Kannada and Tamil teachers of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, began at National Testing Service-India (NTS-I) of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru, on Monday.

Dr. Pankaj Dwivedi, Officer In-charge of NTS-I, inaugurated the programme. In his inaugural speech he briefed about the objectives of the workshop. He highlighted the skill development of the teachers and said that teachers should orient themselves by getting proper orientation.

Further, he assured that this training will enable the teachers to address the common problems and issues faced by the students while writing their examinations.

Prof. P. Perumal Swamy, Professor-cum-Deputy Director, CIIL in his presidential remark briefed the participants about the activities of the CIIL and its various schemes. He called upon the participants to join together to improve the quality of teaching, learning and testing specifically within the scope of language education.

Dr. R. Shakunthala, Junior Resource Person, NTS-I, CIIL compered. Dr. V. Ilangovan, Senior Resource Person, NTS-I proposed a vote of thanks.

About seventy-five Higher Secondary School Teachers, Assistant Professors and Research Scholars from various Schools, Universities and Government First Grade Colleges of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry engaged in teaching of Kannada and Tamil are participating in this training workshop.

The training-cum-workshop is organised under the patronage of Prof. D.G. Rao, Director, CIIL, Mysuru and supervision of Professor P. R. Dharmesh Fernandez, Deputy Director, CIIL, Mysuru.

