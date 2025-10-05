Handmade (Paper Pulp) Doll Show with over 500 dolls depicting ‘Sri Srinivasa Kalyana’, ‘Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mahime’ and ‘Dashavataradalli Sri Krishna Bala Leele,’ curated by artist K.S. Raghavendra, is underway at Inchara Kalakshetra, #149/150, 4th Cross, 3rd Main, Mahadeshwaranagar, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, since Sept. 22. The show will be open to public from 10 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm everyday till Oct. 22. Artist K.S. Raghavendra is seen explaining about ‘Dashavataradalli Sri Krishna Bala Leele’ sequence to visitors as his wife Geetha Raghavendra looks on. [Mob: 98867-64542 or 98867-21171]
