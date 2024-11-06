Hasanamba Temple records Rs. 12.63 crore Hundi collection
November 6, 2024

Hassan: The famed Hasanamba Temple at Hassan, which opens only for 10 days a year during the Hindu festival Deepavali, has recorded a whopping Rs. 12.63 crore Hundi collection this year, when the temple was opened for devotees from Oct. 24 and closed on Nov. 2.

The counting of Hundi collection was taken up on Monday, during which Rs. 12,63,83,808 cash was found collected. Also, the devotees had offered 51 gm gold jewellery, 913 gm silver jewellery and 500 gm copper articles.

The breakup of the temple’s collection is as follows: Rs. 9,67,37,567 collected from sale of special tickets priced at Rs. 1,000 and Rs.300; Rs. 2,55,97,567 counted in Hundi; Rs. 5,50,000 from advertisements; Rs. 2,00,305 from sale of sarees; Rs. 40,908 in the form of donations; Rs. 21,540 from Tulabhara and  Rs. 3,98,859 from e-Hundi collection. More than 500 personnel from Muzrai, other Departments and Bank staff took part in the counting which lasted for over six hours.

