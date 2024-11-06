Snehamayi Krishna demands reclamation of all 50:50 sites

November 6, 2024

‘Let MUDA meeting on Nov. 7 cancel registrations’

Mysuru: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has urged the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan to take immediate steps, including reclaiming all sites allocated under MUDA’s controversial 50:50 ratio scheme.

In a letter to the Commissioner, he outlined details of alleged corruption within MUDA, pointing to inaction on previously submitted applications seeking accountability and repossession of these sites. He criticised the Commissioner for not addressing his repeated requests, questioning if it was his duty to protect influential figures like CM Siddaramaiah and officials allegedly involved in the MUDA land scam.

Krishna demanded a prompt response with verified documents within 7 days of his letter’s receipt.

“If you fail to respond,” he warned, “I will be compelled to approach the Government and the Judiciary, asserting that you have neglected your responsibility to safeguard public assets and instead shielded those involved in criminal misconduct.”

In a further move, Snehamayi Krishna has written to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, urging him to direct the MUDA Commissioner to revoke site allocations made under the 50:50 scheme during the upcoming MUDA meeting on Nov. 7. “The registrations for all these sites should be cancelled,” he insisted.