Hate Speech Bill: Governor rejects assent; sends it to President

February 2, 2026

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has rejected his assent to Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025 and has forwarded it for the consideration of President Droupadi Murmu.

According to sources, the Governor has stated, “I hereby exercising the powers under Articles 200, 201 and 254 of the Constitution of India, reserve the Bill LA No. 79/2025 i.e., The Karantaka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 79 of 2025) for the kind consideration and assent of the President of India citing that there was need for more deliberations into the Bill.”

The Lok Bhavan (previously Raj Bhavan) had also received about 40 representations against the proposed Bill. The Hate Speech Bill passed during December, 2025 Winter Session of State Legislature in Belagavi, defines hate speech as any verbal, written or electronic expression intended to cause disharmony, hatred or injury based on religion, race, caste, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth or disability.

Additionally, the Bill authorised the State Government to block or remove online content deemed to be hateful and also prescribed a strict penalty of 1 to 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 50,000 for the first offence and Rs. One lakh fine with imprisonment up to 2 to 10 years for the repeat offences under the provision aligned with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 196 (1) and 196 (2).

The offences were also considered cognisable and non-bailable and triable by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court. It also mandated adequate compensation for the victims.