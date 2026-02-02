BJP blames Congress for drug seizure cover-up in Mysuru

February 2, 2026

Bengaluru: The State BJP has criticised Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar for what it called careless remarks regarding the NCB’s (Narcotics Control Bureau) recent raids in Mysuru, which unearthed a major drug racket.

Pointing out that the NCB had released a press note on its operations in Mysuru — during which it busted a narcotics manufacturing unit and seized drugs worth over Rs. 10 crore — the BJP alleged that the Home Minister and Mysuru City Police Commissioner had misled the public by claiming that the seized materials were not drugs.

BJP leaders further claimed that major cities in the State, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, were turning into drug hubs. They cited recent raids conducted by Maharashtra and Gujarat Police in Karnataka as evidence of the Karnataka Police’s incompetence and inefficiency.

Reiterating that Dr. Parameshwar and Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar had denied any drug seizure in Mysuru by the NCB, the BJP alleged that the Congress Government was attempting to hush up narcotics seizure cases reported by central agencies and the Police from other States.

The party also expressed concern over a raid conducted by Mysuru South Police at a house on the city outskirts, during which opium was reportedly discovered.

Alleging that Karnataka was fast becoming “Udta Karnataka,” the BJP said that law and order under the Congress government had collapsed, reflecting poor and incompetent governance.