Hazardous power distribution box on Kalidasa Road footpath

October 25, 2025

Sir,

I wish to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards a matter of serious concern on Kalidasa Road, Jayalakshmipuram.

A landlord of a newly constructed commercial building has recently installed an electrical distribution box right on the public footpath, obstructing pedestrian movement.

This not only creates inconvenience for walkers, especially school children, seniors and morning walkers, but also poses a grave safety hazard in the event of any electrical leakage, short circuit or rain-related incident.

Footpaths are meant for safe pedestrian use, not for private encroachments. The installation of such a high-risk utility on a walkway reflects negligence and could lead to unfortunate accidents if not addressed.

I request the authorities of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the City Police Commissioner to take urgent action to remove or relocate the electrical distribution box to a safer, designated location. I hope necessary steps are taken at the earliest to ensure public safety and restore the right of way to pedestrians.

—A Resident

Mysuru

4.10.2025