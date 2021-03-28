HC directs CAT to issue order on B. Sharat’s transfer case in two weeks
News

March 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking to end the six-month long row over the transfer of IAS Officer B.Sharat, who was transferred from the post of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) just after a month of posting last year, the Karnataka High Court on Friday, asked the CAT (Central Administrative Tribunal) to resolve the case in a fortnight.

B. Sharat, who took over as Mysuru DC in August 2020 after the transfer of Abhiram G. Sankar, was suddenly transferred by the Government in the last week of September after just one month into his job. Sharat was replaced by Rohini Sindhuri, who took charge as Mysuru DC on Sept. 29, 2020.

Following his transfer, Sharat moved the CAT questioning his immature transfer. The CAT, which heard Sharat’s plea , adjourned the hearing multiple times and failed to pass an order. 

A dejected Sharat then moved the Karnataka High Court. Judge Satishchandra Sharma, who heard Sharat’s petition on Friday, directed the CAT to resolve the  case by passing an order in a fortnight.

