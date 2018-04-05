HDK hears grievances of contract workers on dharna
Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) heard the grievances of contract workers of Infosys who were staging a protest seeking re-employment near Lakshmikantha Temple in Hebbal Industrial Area here yesterday.

The contract workers were opposing the decision of Infosys Management in keeping away a few workers from attending duty for the last four days. They were protesting in front of Infosys for the last two days but were evicted for security reasons and the stir was shifted to the temple nearby.

The workers told Kumaraswamy that they were maintaining the garden at Infosys and other works for the last five a six years but were removed without any reason. Kumaraswamy assured to do the needful.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, MLC Sharavana and others were present.

