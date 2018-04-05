Refusal by cops to book case against assaulters: Youth attempts suicide in Police Station

Mandya: A youth, who had gone to Nagamangala Police Station to lodge a complaint against the assaulters, attempted suicide by consuming poison after the cops refused to book a case.

The youth, who attempted suicide has been identified as Raghu, a resident of Kasuvinahalli village in the district.

It is learnt that on Tuesday night, two groups allegedly clashed in the village over a property issue in which one Ravi was assaulted by eight persons including Puttegowda, Papa, Marigowda, Nagesh and Ramakrishna following which, the seriously injured Ravi was admitted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital.

On the same day, those who had assaulted Ravi went to the Police Station and lodged a complaint against Ravi and it is alleged that the Police without even conducting a preliminary enquiry registered a case.

The next day, Ravi’s father Krishnappa, went to the Police Station to lodge a complaint against the assaulters of his son, but the Police, who made him sit in the Police Station for sometime reportedly told Krishnappa that the person who has been assaulted should only lodge a complaint.

Meanwhile, Raghu, who came from Bengaluru after hearing the news of the clash, went to the Police Station to enquire, where he was humiliated by the cops. Depressed over this, Raghu, consumed poison in the Police Station itself in an attempt to commit suicide. It was only then, the Police registered the complaint of Krishnappa, which has led to suspicion.

Raghu was then rushed to the Government Hospital, where he was provided first aid and later shifted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital in Bellur.

The Police have now arrested three persons in this regard and have launched a hunt to nab the remaining, it is learnt.