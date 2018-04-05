Woman ends life by consuming excessive tablets

Son battling for life in hospital

Mysuru: An incident of a woman committing suicide by consuming excessive tablets after hearing the news of the death of her husband in Bhadravathi, has been reported at Manchegowdanakoppal in city on Tuesday evening. Her son, who too consumed the tablets with her is battling for life at a private hospital in city.

The deceased has been identified as Radha, wife of Annaiah and a resident of 3rd cross in Manchegowdanakoppal here.

According to the Police, Radha’s husband Annaiah (60), who had been to Bhadravathi, developed Low Blood Pressure and died on Tuesday afternoon.

As the news of her husband’s death reached Radha, she became depressed and consumed excessive tablets along with her son.

The neighbours, who saw the mother and son lying sick, shifted them to Brindavan Hospital in Jayalakshmipuram, where Radha breathed her last yesterday morning and her son battling for life at the ICU in the hospital.

The last rites of Annaiah and Radha were performed at the Hebbal Burial Grounds yesterday. It is learnt that Annaiah, who was working in a private factory had taken voluntary retirement a few months ago and was working elsewhere. Following the death of the couple, their son is now orphaned.