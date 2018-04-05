TN bandh over Cauvery row: Buses from city suspended

Mysuru: The State-wide Tamil Nadu bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties today to condemn “the failure of the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per the Supreme Court direction,” has affected the bus services from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Nearly 70 buses including Volvo, Rajahamsa and KSRTC ply every day from 5 am till late in the night from Mysuru to various parts of Tamil Nadu like Chennai, Ooty, Salem, Madurai, Mettupalyam, Gudlur and Coimbatore to name a few.

All the 70 buses have been stopped fearing damage. However, the buses were plying till last night and now they are all stationed at depots in Ooty, Coimbatore and Chennai.

“The daily revenue to KSRTC is about Rs.40 lakh and because of the strike in TN we have to incur this loss. Hopefully, things will return to normalcy and the services will resume from tomorrow,” said H. Vasu, Divisional Controller, KSRTC-Rural, speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning.

Tourists hit

Many tourists from the city, who had made bus reservations to various places in Tamil Nadu including Ooty, were caught unawares when they reached the bus stand as the bus services had been cancelled. Even tourist taxis and tempos were stopped from plying as a precautionary measure. In fact, many vehicles from TN were stopped at the borders of Karnataka in places like Talavady near Gopinatham.