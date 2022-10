Kumbha Mela: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to attend valedictory tomorrow

October 15, 2022

Mandya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the valedictory while Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will deliver the valedictory address of the four-day Maha Kumbha Mela at Triveni Sangama near Ambigarahalli-Sangapura-Pura cluster villages in Akkihebbal Hobli of K.R. Pet taluk in the district at 11 am tomorrow (Oct.16).

A host of Seers including Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Kaginele Mutt’s Sri Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji, Bebi Mutt’s Sri Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji, Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, Chitradurga’s Madara Chennaiah Mutt Seer Dr. Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Swamiji, Sri Ravishankar Guruji of Art of Living and Gujarat Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha’s Paramatmananda Saraswathi Swamiji will grace the occasion.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa will hoist the flag in the presence of Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, a host of State Cabinet Ministers, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, BJP National General Secretary and former Minister C.T. Ravi.

Minister K.C. Narayanagowda, who represents K.R. Pet Assembly segment will preside.

The four-day mega event will draw to a close with a few cultural events later in the day.