Yeshasvini: Kodagu Sahakara Sangha to begin registration from Nov. 1

October 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Kodagu Sahakara Sangha, Mysuru, will begin registration for the re-launched Yeshasvini Health Scheme from Nov. 1 as the State Government has recently notified the guidelines for registration of Co-operative Society members.

The Scheme is set to become operational from Jan. 1, 2023 and will cover 1,650 diseases.

The cashless medical scheme for members of Co-operative Societies is up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per annum. There is no cap on age for becoming a beneficiary.

As per the guidelines issued for membership of the Scheme, a member (and his family) of any Co-operative Society registered under Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act, 1957 or Karnataka Souhardha Sahakari Act, 1997, or Multi State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002, is eligible to become a beneficiary of the relaunched Scheme.

Similarly, those members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) organised by the District Central Co-operative Banks and Primary Agriculture Co-operative Societies are eligible along with those who are members of any Co-operative Society or Rural SHGs, the notification said.

While a member of Rural Co-operative Societies or SHGs will pay an annual premium of Rs.500 for a family unit with a maximum number of four persons (plus Rs. 100 each for every additional member), those members of Co-operative Societies in Urban areas will pay a premium amount of Rs.1,000 for a family unit with a maximum number of four persons (plus Rs. 200 each for every additional member). The Government will bear the premium amount of SC/ST families.

The re-launched Yeshasvini Health Scheme will be valid from 1.1.2023 to 31.12.2023. Interested members may register themselves at the Sangha Office in Jayalakshmipuram during office hours (10 am to 6 pm) from Nov. 1, 2022, according to Sangha Executive Director Ponjanda Lovely Appaiah.