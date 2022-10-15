Dr. Veerendra Heggade formally launches Maha Kumbha Mela at K.R. Pet

October 15, 2022

Calls upon people to conserve and worship water

K.R. Pet: Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, formally launched the four-day Maha Kumbha Mela at Triveni Sangama near Ambigarahalli-Sangapura-Pura cluster villages in Akkihebbal Hobli of K.R. Pet taluk yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Heggade said that water is the lifeline of everyone and as such it is essential for all to conserve it. Pointing out that we offer puja to weapons, equipment, articles and vehicles during Ayudha Puja, Dr. Heggade said that likewise water too should be worshipped as it is very much essential in our daily life and we cannot survive without it.

Noting that the Triveni Sangama here is the confluence of Cauvery-Hemavathi-Lakshmanatheertha rivers, he called upon the people to take a holy dip at the Sangama.

Minister for Silk and Youth Empowerment and Sports and K.R. Pet MLA K.C. Narayanagowda, who presided, said that the Maha Kumbha Mela is being held at Triveni Sangama in the presence of a number of Seers and Saints, after a gap of nine years. Underlining the significance of ‘Punya Snana’ (holy dip) at the Sangama, he said that devotees seek the blessings of Lord Mahadeshwara at this holy shrine.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, Kaginele Mutt Seer Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji, Bebi Mutt Seer Sri Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji, M.M.Hills Salur Mutt Seer Shanthamallikarjuna Swamiji and a host of other Seers graced the occasion.

Mandya District Minister K. Gopalaiah, Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi, Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraju, ZP CEO Shantha Hulmani, SP N. Yatish, Pandavapura Sub-division Assistant Commissioner B.C. Shivanandamurthy, Tahsildar Roopa, Kumbha Mela Co-ordinator Sannaswamygowda, Mandya Urban Development Authority Chairman Srinivas and a host of other officials and leaders attended the event.

Ganga Arati performed

Later in the day, ‘Ganga Arati’ was performed at Triveni Sangama on the lines of the one that takes place at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Priests from Varanasi performed the Ganga Arati in the presence of Seers and thousands of devotees, who had gathered to watch this unique ritual.

‘Ganga Arati’ being performed at Triveni Sangama on the lines of the arati at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Laser Show this evening

Several homas and special rituals marked the third day of the four-day Kumbha Mela at Triveni Sangama today (Oct.15).

The rituals began as early as 6 am with the performance of Kalasha Puja followed by Ganapathi, Navagraha, Mruthyunjaya and Sahasra Modaka Homas. Later cultural programmes followed with a Saxophone performance by M.N.P. Ratnam, a Musical concert by Ravi Shivakumar and team and Karnatak Musical performance by a K.R.Pet Musical Group.

Thereafter, a Dharmika Sabha (Religious Conference) was held at 11.30 am.

Later in the day, Ekadasha Rudrabhisheka, Sahasra Bilwarchane and Mangalaarati to deities Lord Mahadeshwara, Sri Sangameshwara and Sri Swatantra Siddalingeshwara were performed. This will be followed by the performance of a play on Lord Mahadeshwara.

In the evening, Ganga Arati will take place at the Sangama at 6.30 pm followed by a special Laser Show at 7 pm.