Headless MDA 

July 4, 2026

Commissioner’s post still vacant; DC, as MDA Chairman, tied up with administering the district

Mysuru: The State Government dissolved the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) following allegations of large-scale illegal site allotment and financial irregularities and replaced it with the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA). However, the new Authority is now grappling with administrative issues, with key posts lying vacant.

The MDA has been functioning without a full-time Commissioner for the past 25 days. Earlier, K.R. Rakshith, then Mysuru Assistant Commissioner, had been posted as MDA Special Land Acquisition Officer and was also given additional charge as the MDA Commissioner.

After serving in the dual role for nearly a year, Rakshith was transferred as the Personal Secretary to Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah. Since his transfer, no successor has been appointed.

Besides the vacant Commissioner’s post, the position of Special Land Acquisition Officer also remains unfilled, leaving two key posts vacant.

MDA Chairman busy

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy is the Chairman of MDA. However, with his responsibilities as the DC, he is unable to devote regular time to the authority.

Officials said, he attends important meetings, clears pending files and leaves. For urgent approvals, MDA staff have to approach him at the DC’s Office.

The Secretary is the next senior-most officer in the Authority. However, officials said that Secretary K. Johnson has been reluctant to take decisions, reportedly preferring to refer even routine matters to the Chairman in the wake of the controversies that surrounded the former MUDA.

No supervision of daily activities

The absence of a full-time Commissioner has affected the functioning of Authority, with many files reportedly pending & decision-making slowing down.

According to sources, the lack of senior leadership has also resulted in poor supervision of day-to-day operations. They alleged that attendance among some staff has become irregular and that members of the public often find officials unavailable when they visit the office.

Unlike the erstwhile MUDA, which had Legislators, Corporators and Government-nominated Members on its Board, the MDA currently has no elected representatives in its structure. As a result, citizens have limited avenues to raise civic issues or seek intervention in matters concerning the authority.

Meanwhile, thousands of applicants continue to wait for site allotments. According to them, even 20×30 sites have not been allotted, while corner sites and commercial sites in developed layouts have been auctioned. They allege that no residential sites have been allotted to eligible beneficiaries at concessional rates under Government norms.

With two key posts remaining vacant and no full-time administrative head in place, the functioning of the MDA has come under scrutiny, with citizens and stakeholders calling for the Government to fill the vacancies at the earliest.

‘Appointment within 2 days’

The Government is aware that the MDA Commissioner’s post is vacant. A Commissioner will be appointed within the next two days. The appointment could be either a full-time Commissioner or an officer given additional charge. The process is already underway at the Government level.

—G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner and MDA Chairman