Health camp for Forest Guards at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

December 8, 2024

Mysuru: Beru Seva Trust, in collaboration with BGS-Global Institute of Medical Science, had organised a health check-up camp for Forest Guards of the Nagarahole and Kallalla Wildlife Zones in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve recently.

The camp underscored the need for holistic health care for Forest personnel, who play a critical role in safeguarding natural ecosystems.

Addressing the gathering, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) J. Ananyakumar remarked, “It is often challenging for Forest personnel to receive outside assistance. Camps like these significantly contribute in improving the health of Forest staff and instil a sense of precaution.”

D. Suman Kittur, Founder-Trustee of Beru Trust, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to human values, nature conservation and peaceful coexistence.

Fellow Trustee and actor Kishore Kumar emphasised the importance of collective responsibility toward environmental preservation.

Noted artiste Meghana Gaonkar also addressed the gathering, urging respect for both the environment and its protectors.

The camp offered general health check-ups, anthropometry, sugar and blood pressure testing, haemoglobin estimation and ECG services where required. Additionally, over 70 staff members and students of the Government Valmiki Ashrama School were screened for skin diseases. An expert doctor also conducted a session on healthcare and cleanliness.

Dr. Prayag & a team of BGS doctors, led by Dr. Satish Chandra, conducted an interactive session with Forest Guards, focusing on managing animal bites, first-aid & handling medical challenges unique to their roles.

The event was supported by the Swarna Nrisimha Dattasai Peethika Trust, Charish Foundation and the Forest Department.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Manjunath and DRFO Naveen Rawat, Beru Trust Members Rekharani, Suchitra Venugopal, Srinivas, Surabhi, Vishnu Kumar, Yashoda, Harshita Vishnu and Gayatri were present.