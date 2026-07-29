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Hefty fines to be imposed on public littering

July 29, 2026

Sriramapura & Rammanahalli Town Panchayats issue stern warning

Mysuru: With Mysuru District Administration initiating measures to curb garbage menace across the district, the Town Panchayats have been creating awareness to stop public littering. It is a common sight in the outskirts of the city, in Panchayat limits to find waste, especially construction and other debris, being dumped on the road side. Despite several warnings, people continue to ignore them and continue to dump the waste on roadside which has become an eyesore.

As a measure to prevent public from littering on the roadside, both Sriramapura and Rammanahalli Town Panchayats have issued stern warning against those indulged in public littering and using banned plastic items.

The Town Panchayats have issued press release stating that fines ranging from Rs. 50 per kg to Rs. 4,000 for more than 100 kg would be imposed on using banned plastic.

For using banned plastic materials, a fine of Rs. 50 will imposed for 1-kg for the first offence and Rs. 100 for the second offence. Rs. 500 for using more than one kg till 100 kg for first offence and Rs. 600 for the second offence, Rs. 700 for using 10 to 50 kg of banned plastic in the first offence and Rs. 750 for the second offence, Rs. 1,000 for 50 -100 kg of banned plastic in the first offence and Rs. 2,000 for second offence and Rs. 2,500 for more than 100 kg in the first offence and Rs. 4,000 for the second offence.

Those using banned plastic for the first time will be levied a fine of Rs. 15 for the first, Rs. 30 for second and Rs. 50 for third offences.

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