High Court stays FIR against Palace Board Dy. Director Subramanya

Mysuru: The High Court has stayed the FIR filed against Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya by the Police as an accomplice with regard to an alleged false complaint, filed by others, against Mysore Palace Security Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shylendra.

It may be recalled that Subramanya had obtained an anticipatory bail on Apr.13 from the Second Additional Sessions Court in Mysuru, after a criminal complaint was filed against him. Later, he went in appeal to the High Court seeking to squash the FIR as the complaint against him was far from truth.

After going through the records submitted by Subramanya, the High Court Judge Arvind Kumar, passed a stay order against the FIR and posted the matter for hearing to June 4. Advocate M.S. Bhagavat appeared for Subramanya.

Details of the case: A complaint was filed by H.V. Chandregowdar, M.S. Mahadevaswamy, L. Manjunath, Kumar, Imran Khan and Niyamtulla against Palace Board ACP Shylendra with the Election Officer that Shylendra was misusing his official vehicle to transport money of a political leader who is also a candidate in the Assembly election. A copy of the complaint was also submitted to Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.

In turn, Subramanya had passed on the complaint to the Chief Executive Officer of the Palace Board who is also the Deputy Commissioner. In the light of this complaint Probationary Assistant Commissioner Suraj had conducted an enquiry. Meanwhile, one of the complainants M.S. Mahadevaswamy had disappeared on Apr.9. Following this a complaint was filed with the Deputy Commissioner and also the Police Commissioner against ACP Shylendra by the brother of Mahadevaswamy alleging that the ACP was involved in his brother’s disappearance.

It was then learnt that the Police had taken Mahadevaswamy into custody for interrogation. In his statement he told the Police that Palace Board Deputy Director Subramanya and himself (Mahadevaswamy) had met at Ramya Hotel near the Fire Brigade in Saraswathipuram at 5.30 pm on Mar.28 and hatched a conspiracy to file a false complaint against ACP Shylendra. Based on this statement, the Police registered a criminal case against Subramanya under Cr PC (Criminal Procedure Code) Sections 182, 120 B, 420, 465, 468 and 469.

Subramanya who went in appeal against this FIR to the High Court had produced evidence that on Mar.28 at 5.30 pm, he was in his office in the Mysore Palace Board between 4.30 pm and 6.59 pm at a meeting with the Board’s Electricity Department Engineers, Bengaluru’s Data Com and Rittal Company experts. Besides by way of proof he had produced the video footage from the CCTV cameras installed in his office to the Court.

Subramanya had submitted to the Court that during Dasara, ACP Shylendra had got the Space Designers to paint the Dasara elephants and got T-shirts to the Police personnel without bringing it to the notice of the Palace Board and added to this he had got the barricades carrying advertisements painted from private companies, he stated.

“I had issued a notice to Shylendra and to the private companies in this regard. This issue was also brought to the notice of the higher authorities in the Police Department. In order to deflect the issue of the irregularities committed by the Police, a false complaint was lodged against me,” Subramanya stated in his appeal to the court.

As he had produced all the evidence, the High Court stayed the FIR filed against him and posted the case to June 4, 2018.