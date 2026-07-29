High mast light pole damaged as truck hits

July 29, 2026

Mysuru: A high mast light pole installed at Deve Gowda Circle on the Outer Ring Road was damaged and has leaned dangerously after a truck rammed into the pole yesterday morning.

The truck was proceeding on the Ring Road from Manipal Hospital side towards T. Narasipur side and as the truck neared Deve Gowda Circle, the driver lost control of the vehicle which rammed into the high mast light pole resulting in the pole leaning dangerously on the road and the truck driver is said to have sustained serious injuries.

Siddarthanagar Traffic Police who reached the spot, took steps to clear the light pole and traffic on this stretch of the Ring Road was disrupted for some time.

Siddarthanagar Traffic Inspector K.B. Shivaprasad Rao, speaking to SOM, said that the truck (KA-01-AR-5049) hit the light pole at Deve Gowda Circle which resulted in the pole leaning dangerously towards the road.

The Inspector further said that the injured driver has been admitted to a hospital and the light pole has been cleared. As the MCC Engineer said that a formal complaint will be lodged today (July 29), case was not registered.