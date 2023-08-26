High Security Registration Plate must for old vehicles

August 26, 2023

Nov. 17, 2023 deadline for vehicles registered before Apr. 1, 2019

Mysuru: The Karnataka Transport Department has mandated the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. This requirement must be fulfilled by the deadline of Nov. 17, 2023. Failure to meet this deadline will result in penalties imposed on vehicle owners.

According to a notification released by the Transport Department on Aug. 17, fines for non-compliance are set between Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000. The implementation of HSRPs aims to combat vehicle-related crimes, including vehicle theft, and enhance overall road safety.

HSRPs prevent tampering and counterfeiting of licence plates, contributing to the identification of all vehicles on the road. These plates possess distinctive features such as a permanent identification number and a chromium-based hologram. These security measures make tampering virtually impossible, thus ensuring the integrity of the registration plates.

Devika, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Mysore West, noted that vehicles registered after April 1, 2019, have already been equipped with High Security Registration Plates. However, vehicles registered before this date lack HSRPs. She advised vehicle owners who have not yet installed HSRPs to visit the dealer or showroom from which they purchased the vehicle to have the HSRP installed.

The RTO further emphasised that a three-month grace period has been provided for vehicle owners to install HSRPs.

Failure to comply will lead to a fine of Rs. 500 imposed by both the RTO and the Police. Moreover, vehicles without HSRPs will not be issued Fitness Certificates.