Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi greets ISRO scientists in Bengaluru

August 26, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing point named ‘Shiv Shakti Point’, Chandrayaan-2 lander impact place as ‘Tiranga’; Aug. 23 to be celebrated as National Space Day

India’s chest of knowledge and science is buried under the era of slavery. In the ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Kaal’, we have to excavate this chest. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at its Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), here this morning, to congratulate the team behind successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

The visit also saw the key announcements — as PM Modi declared the landing point of ‘Vikram’ the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Moon as ‘Shiv Shakti’ point and the previous Chandrayaan-2 (of 2019) landing impact site as ‘Tiranga’. Besides, Aug. 23, the day on which Chandrayaan-3 became a success, will be henceforth celebrated as National Space Day.

PM Modi who arrived in Bengaluru directly from Athens, received a warm welcome upon reaching the ISRO headquarters. Chairman of ISRO S. Somanath briefed PM Modi about the journey of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission and the dedicated efforts of the scientists involved in the project.

Before meeting ISRO scientists, PM Modi raised the slogan ‘Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan’ and greeted the people of Bengaluru outside HAL Airport upon his arrival. .

Prime Minister Modi stated that “Even though I was abroad due to a global conference, I couldn’t contain my eagerness to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists. While physically away, my heart remained in India and with ISRO.”

PM Modi expressed that “As soon as he returned to India after his tour of two nations (South Africa and Greece), his priority was to meet the ISRO scientists responsible for the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission.”

Most inspiring occurrences

“We have ventured into an unexplored region, achieving a remarkable success. Our scientists crafted an artificial Moon at ISRO research facility to meticulously test the soft landing of lander. The lander’s triumph was a result of numerous successful tests prior to its lunar journey,” PM Modi remarked.

An enthusiastic Prime Minister joyfully exclaimed, “India has set foot on the Moon! Our national pride now resides on the lunar surface. This New India is poised to offer solutions to global challenges in 21st century. The touchdown moment stands as one of the most inspiring occurrences of this era.”

PM Modi went on to say that “At present, the entire world is witnessing and acknowledging India’s scientific prowess, technological advancements, and scientific temperament. Our ‘Moon Lander’ has firmly established itself on the Moon’s surface, akin to ‘Angad’. On one side lies the determination of Vikram, while on the other side shines the courage of Pragyan. In the triumphant Chandrayaan-3 lunar Mission, our women scientists, representing the country’s Nari Shakti, have played a substantial role,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

From ‘third row’ to ‘first row’

“From transitioning from ‘third row’ to the ‘first row,’ institutions like ‘ISRO’ have played a pivotal role. This journey from the southern part of India to the southern region of the Moon was far from straightforward. The upcoming generation must step forward to scientifically validate the astronomical principles within India’s scriptures and re-explore them. In this 21st century, the nation that assumes a leadership role in Science and Technology will surge ahead,” PM Modi emphasised.

“The triumph of Chandrayaan-3 is not exclusive to India; it is a shared achievement for all of humanity,” the Prime Minister affirmed, emphasising that the mission’s explorations will unlock new avenues of potential for Moon missions globally.

He stressed that the mission will not only unravel lunar mysteries, but also contribute to addressing challenges on Earth.

‘Shiv Shakti Point’ as elucidated by PM Modi

The Prime Minister declared, “The location where Chandrayaan-3’s Moon lander touched down will now bear the name ‘Shiv Shakti’.” He elucidated, “In ‘Shiv,’ there lies the determination for humanity’s welfare and ‘Shakti’ empowers us to fulfil those determinations. This ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ on the Moon also fosters a connection with the Himalayas all the way to Kanyakumari.” Highlighting the benevolent essence of scientific pursuits, the PM Modi underscored that ‘These noble determinations require the blessings of Shakti, symbolising our Nari Shakti.’

PM Modi also reiterated the role of women scientists in the success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, emphasising their role in the country’s progress.’

Modi expressed that “The ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ of the Moon will bear testimony to India’s scientific and philosophical ethos.” He also announced that the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark will be christened as ‘Tiranga’.

This point, according to the Prime Minister, will inspire every endeavour India embarks upon and remind us that setbacks are not definitive. “Where there is a strong determination, success is assured,” PM Modi concluded.