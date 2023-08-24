Two from Mandya part of Moon Mission
Mandya: As the nation is celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, two youths from Mandya district have made their native proud by being a part of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team that made it happen.

Ravi T. Gowda from Nagamangala taluk and Akash from KR Pet town in the district are those two youths from the district. While Ravi who holds a MTech joined ISRO in 2011, is working as a Project Manager (Special Experiments) of Chandrayaan-3 Lander, Akash is the Technical Officer at ISRO.

Ravi said “Most of the trials of Chandrayaan-3 lander was conducted in Bengaluru. As a result of prayer of crores of people, the lander has made a soft landing on the moon, which I consider as the result of good deeds in my previous birth.”

Ravi who did his primary education at Anchechittanahalli School, later studied high school at Sri Adishakti High School, Hulikere. He studied Diploma in Electronics and Communication at Government Polytechnic, KR Pet, before joining PES College of Engineering, Mandya for engineering and did his M.Tech at Bangalore University.

Akash who is a native of Jayanagar in KR Pet town, is the son of late tailor Balaji and Bhagyamma couple. He is currently working as Technical Officer at ISRO, Bengaluru. He studied primary and middle school at Government School Hosa Holalu before joining Government PU College for high school. He also studied Diploma in Electronics and Communication at Government Polytechnic College, KR Pet. Later he did his engineering at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru.

Agriculture Minister and Mandya District Incharge N. Chaluvaraya Swamy has congratulated the two youths for bringing laurels to the home town.

Searching