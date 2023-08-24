India on Top of the Moon

August 24, 2023

Successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission makes India first to touch South Pole and fourth to achieve the rare feat of soft landing on lunar surface

Bengaluru: India scripted history in space mission, as Chandrayaan-3 achieved success with the soft landing of lander module named ‘Vikram’ at 6.04 pm on the moon yesterday. With this, the country became the first to touch South Polar region and fourth after USSR (now Russia), USA and China to achieve this humongous feat of landing on lunar surface.

With this, the 41-day journey of Chandrayaan-3 that began with the launching into the orbit from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 14, hit a new new high, realising the efforts of a team of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) led by its Chairman S. Somanath and the prayers of billions of Indians, who waited with bated breath, hooked to TV screens and mobile phones, as the lander ‘Vikram’ began his final descent from the altitude of 30 km at 5.44 pm, before making the landing at 6.04 pm.

Till then, the space craft travelled 3.84 lakh kilometres with seven payloads on board, keeping the hopes of many, with the Mission costing Rs. 615 crore.

Following the landing of Vikram, rover ‘Pragyan’ will be setting the stage for experiments for next 14 days, with the unchartered territory holding many valuable resources, said Chairman of ISRO S. Somanath.

The scientists believe that, South Polar region may also be the safe place for landing for manned mission in the future.

The final 20 minutes were crucial, as the scientists at Sriharikota were watching the screen with anxiety from their desks, recording every movement of Vikram, without batting eyelid. As the soft landing happened, they erupted in joy celebrating the moment that finally came, with a huge round of applause greeting each other.

Chairman of ISRO S. Somanath who came on to the stage officially announced the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission with the soft landing of the space craft. Attributing the success to team efforts, Somanath greeted his team mates- Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 P. Veeramuthuvel, Deputy Project Director K. Kalpana, Mission Operations Director M. Srikanth and UR Rao Satellite Centre Director M. Sankaran.

Veeramuthuvel said “The Mission went as per the plan from launching into orbit to soft landing complying with the time line. We are happy to be the fourth country to descend on the moon and first to reach South Pole.”

The success of Chandrayaan-3 also wiped out the bitter experience of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, with the crash of the lander.

PM to visit ISRO Centre in B’luru on Aug. 26

Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flying directly from Johannesburg to Bengaluru on Aug. 26, only to congratulate ISRO Scientists on their achievement.

PM Modi will be arriving on a special flight to HAL Airport at 5.55 pm. After relaxing at the airport till 6.30 pm, he will be visiting ISRO headquarters Antariksh Bhavan, on New BEL road in the State Capital at 7 pm. After holding a meeting with ISRO Scientists till 8 pm, PM Modi will depart from Bengaluru at 8.30 pm.

It’s time to walk the moon: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took time from Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) Summit at Johannesburg in South Africa, following the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission said “India is on the moon. With this, the time has come, when even man can walk on the moon.”

As the lander Vikram made a soft landing on the moon, Modi waved Indian flag, applauding the achievement of ISRO scientists.

Soft landing wasn’t easy: ISRO Chairman Somanath

Elated over the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said “We had waited for this day from several years. Unlike previous Mission when soft landing became difficult, we succeeded this time. For now, Pragyan the rover will take over.”

Speaking to media persons, Somanath said “India is on the moon now, and the success of the Mission will be a beacon of hope for future innovations and thank all who were a part of this journey.”

Like all know, soft landing wasn’t that easy, which finally happened with less than two metre per second velocity. The preparations for Aditya L-1 (the next Mission to explore sun) will start next month, added Somanath.

“Every Indian had prayed for the success of Chandrayaan-3 by performing puja, home and havan and hence I dedicate this success to them,” said Somanath.

Finally, Sivan a happy man

Former ISRO Chairman K. Sivan during whose tenure in 2019, Chandrayaan-2 Mission failed at the last minute, is finally a happy man now, following the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

Sivan has shared his joy over India making strides in Space Science surging ahead among other countries in the world.

It may be mentioned that, during Chandrayaan-2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was present at ISRO Centre. However, when the Mission failed at the time of soft landing, with the crash of lander, Sivan couldn’t control his tears following the failure. PM Modi had consoled emotional Sivan, by hugging him.

RK Vidyashala’s connect with ISRO Scientists

Students of Sri Ramakrishna (RK) Vidyashala, Yadavagiri in city watched the live screening of soft landing of space craft of Chandrayaan-3 Mission in the Vidyashala campus last evening. Principal S. Balaji

recalled the cordial relationship of the Vidyashala with ISRO Scientists, as its past Chairmen Dr. K. Kasturirangan, G. Madhavan Nair and Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, former President and Space Scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam had visited the campus.