Vyasaraja Mutt felicitates ISRO Scientists in Bengaluru 
News

August 29, 2023

Bengaluru: Sri Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt, Bengaluru, felicitated  ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Scientists who were part of the successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at a programme held at Sri Vidyapayonidhi Sabha Mandir on Benne Govindappa Road in Gandhi Bazar here yesterday.

Senior ISRO Scientists B.N. Ramakrishna, B.S. Kiran, M.R. Raghavendra, Nandini Harinath, Sudhindra Bindagi, Y.L. Madhusudhan, M.S. Srinidhi, Dwarakanath, Sukanya Murthy, Veena Ramprasad and Jayalakshmi Chandrashekar were felicitated by Sosale Mutt Seer Sri Vidyashreesha Teertha Swamiji.

Speaking on the occasion, the Seer said that there is a close relationship between Science and Philosophy, which can be understood only by knowledgeable persons.

Retired bureaucrats K. Jayaraj and Muddumohan, former ADGP N. Bhaskar Rao, Senior Journalist S.K. Sheshachandrika, Capt. Rajarao, former Judge Sudheendrarao, SPBC Director D.P. Anantha, Oriental Research Institute, Mysuru, Director D.P. Madhusudhan Acharya and others were present.

