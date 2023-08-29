Remove names of dead pensioners; stop payment of pensions: DC

August 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to complaints regarding the continued crediting of pension to deceased beneficiaries of various Government pension schemes, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has instructed officials to promptly remove the names of deceased beneficiaries and stop pension payments to their accounts.

Dr. Rajendra addressed this issue during a meeting on Disaster Management at his office recently. Expressing concern, he highlighted the embarrassment caused by the ongoing pension payments to accounts of beneficiaries who have passed away.

He directed officials to take immediate action to eliminate the names of deceased beneficiaries and halt pension disbursements to them. He also emphasised that strict action will be taken against any officials found negligent in this matter.

Discussing the damages incurred due to heavy rains in the previous month, the Deputy Commissioner urged officials to visit homes affected by the rainfall and take steps for the disbursement of compensation.

He underscored the importance of providing housing solutions to those who have lost their homes due to natural disasters. Dr. Rajendra further emphasised that the Tahsildar, Executive Engineer and EO should personally assess the damage after thorough inspections of the affected houses. In cases where compensation is warranted, the first instalment should be promptly disbursed, and the relevant Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) should be informed accordingly.

He also announced that grants of up to Rs. 2 lakh will be allocated for repair of Anganwadis, Schools and PHCs that suffered damage due to rains and other natural calamities.