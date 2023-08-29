Remove names of dead pensioners; stop payment of pensions: DC
News

Remove names of dead pensioners; stop payment of pensions: DC

August 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to complaints regarding the continued crediting of pension to deceased beneficiaries of various Government pension schemes, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has instructed officials to promptly remove the names of deceased beneficiaries and stop pension payments to their accounts.

Dr. Rajendra addressed this issue during a meeting on Disaster Management at his office recently. Expressing concern, he highlighted the embarrassment caused by the ongoing pension payments to accounts of beneficiaries who have passed away.

He directed officials to take immediate action to eliminate the names of deceased beneficiaries and halt pension disbursements to them. He also emphasised that strict action  will be taken against any officials found negligent in this matter.

Discussing the damages incurred due to heavy rains in the previous month, the Deputy Commissioner urged officials to visit homes affected by the rainfall and take steps for the disbursement of compensation.

He underscored the importance of providing housing solutions to those who have lost their homes due to natural disasters. Dr. Rajendra further emphasised that the Tahsildar, Executive Engineer and EO should personally assess the damage after thorough inspections of the affected houses. In cases where compensation is warranted, the first instalment should be promptly disbursed, and the relevant Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) should be informed accordingly.

He also announced that grants of up to Rs. 2 lakh will be allocated for repair of Anganwadis, Schools and PHCs that suffered damage due to rains and other natural calamities.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching