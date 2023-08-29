August 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking Gowri-Ganesha Festival, the city’s Mysuru Dharmika Pratishtana will be conducting a nine-day ‘Ganesha Utsava’ at Madhava Krupa on JLB Road in the city from Sept. 16 to 24.

Announcing this at a press meet at Madhava Krupa here on Friday, Pratishtana Member Manjunath said that the event will feature a workshop for members of the public and school children on making an eco-friendly Ganesha idol out of 5,000 seed balls.

Pointing out that this concept is for promotion of eco-friendly Ganeshotsava in city, he said that the Karnataka Pollution Control Board too has joined hands with the Pratishtana for making of eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

“The workshop on eco-friendly Ganesha idol making will take place on Sept. 16 and the idols prepared there will be distributed among the children. After taking them home, the children will worship the idols and immerse in a water-filled Kunda, where the seed-balls in the idols will germinate after some time, which will be keenly watched by the children. This will make them develop a sense of curiosity and interest towards our nature and environment,” he said.

Pointing out that the Ganesha idol will be installed on Sept. 18, Manjunath said that Manju Drums Orchestra team will present a Musical Nite on Sept. 19, Haricharan Band will perform on Sept. 20, Prahlad Acharya team will stage ‘Neralina Aaata’ play and Vidwan Shashank Subramanyam will present a Flute Concert on Sept. 21, Shankar Shanbhog will present a Musical Concert , a virtual reality show by Vinay Hegde and Dance by Oxygen troupe on Sept. 22 and a Saxophone Concert by Harish Pandove on Sept. 23.

Another Member of the Pratishtana Lohit Urs, who also spoke, said that the mass immersion of Ganesha idols will take place on Sept. 24.

Maintaining that over 50 major Ganesha Pandals across the city will participate in this mass immersion, he said that the immersion procession will commence from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate on Sept. 24.

Seer releases poster

Earlier, Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji launched Mysuru Ganesha Utsava organised by Mysuru Dharmika Pratishtana by performing puja to the holy water drawn from 7 rivers and mud brought from 21 holy shrines of the State at Madhava Krupa.

The Seer released the Utsava poster on the occasion. MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Mayor Shivakumar, Pratishtana President Charan, leaders Kaveesh Gowda, R. Vasudeva Bhat, Girish, Rakesh and Girish Gowda were present.