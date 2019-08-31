Gallery, Video

Gowri Festival: Dressing Dolls and Draping Gods

August 31, 2019

If Ganesha idol-makers are literally burning the midnight oil to meet the deadlines as the Ganesha festival approaches, in a quiet corner of Mysuru, a group of sisters in Kuvempunagar play the ‘Dolls Advocate’ by draping colourful sarees perfectly on dolls and Goddesses.

