D.K. Shivakumar scouts for gifts, shawls at Cauvery Emporium

August 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In preparation for the mega event where the ambitious Gruha Lakshmi Scheme will be launched tomorrow, Aug. 30, at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited ‘Cauvery’ Karnataka State Arts and Crafts Emporium on Sayyaji Rao Road last evening to purchase gifts and mementoes for the guests who will grace the occasion.

Accompanied by Minister of Women and Child Development and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Shivakumar spent over an hour from 7.40 pm at the outlet selecting gifts, shawls, mementoes and other artefacts. The outlet is a Karnataka Government enterprise governed by Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited.

According to sources at Cauvery, Shivakumar visited each section of the emporium and examined the traditional Mysuru intricate rosewood inlay work panels with the exquisite images of Mysore Palace, nature and other religious symbols that have been captured as images.

Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar examined sandalwood carvings and a wide variety of silk and woollen shawls to be presented to the guests. The employees at the emporium were appreciated for the high standard of craftsmanship, sources added.

Both Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar selected seven rosewood inlay panels (3 panels worth Rs. 36,500 each and 4 panels worth Rs. 18,356 each) and eight silk shawls (4 shawls worth Rs. 5,180 each and the other four shawls worth Rs. 2,785 each). The orders and quantities have not been finalised yet. Sources added that the orders are likely to be placed today.