Food Quality Committee Members inspect Indira Canteen at K.R. Hospital

August 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of the Food Quality Monitoring Committee that comprises of officials from various departments, made a surprise visit to Indira Canteen in K.R.Hospital premises on Tuesday and checked for quality of the food being served there.

The Committee is headed by the Deputy Commissioner and has Assistant Commissioner of Labour department, KSRTC Divisional Controller, MCC Zonal Assistant Commissioners and Health department Officials as members.

The Committee members visited K.R.Hospital Indira canteen at about 1 pm on Tuesday and checked the quality of food being served to the people there. Upon finding that the rice was not properly baked and that the quality of food items was not satisfactory, the Members directed the canteen operator to change the rice variety being used and to ensure a proper cooking system.

They also directed to maintain the right quantity and quality in the food served for breakfast, lunch and dinner and to maintain hygiene in the premises. The Officials instructed to maintain the food counters clean, provide pure drinking water and regular maintenance of toilets, warned MCC Senior Health Officer Dr. D. G. Nagaraj and Zonal Officer of MCC ZOne-6 M.S. Prathibha.

Dr. Nagaraj said that “The canteen operator has been asked to put up the time of service, menu and such other information for the benefit of customers.” Asking the canteen operator not to give way for public complaints on the quantity and quality of food, Dr. Nagaraj said that action will be taken if there were complaints of poor quality . The Committee members will visit one Indira Canteen once in a fortnight and submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner in case of any shortcomings. There are 11 Indira Canteens in the city, which were set up when CM Siddharamaiah was the Chief Minister earlier in late 2017 and early 2018.